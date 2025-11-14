Sylhet Test : Bangladesh crushes Ireland by innings and 47-run

Bangladesh dominated the first Test against Ireland in Sylhet, winning by an innings and 47 runs in just four days.

The match had already tilted in Bangladesh’s favor by the end of third day.

On the fourth day, Ireland lost two more wickets in the morning session, setting the stage for an early finish before lunch.

After resuming with 86/5 in their second innings, Ireland could manage only 62 balls after lunch before Taijul Islam trapped McCarthy LBW, sealing Bangladesh’s comprehensive victory.

Earlier, Matthew Humphreys (16) and Andrew Balbirnie (38) had briefly resisted Bangladesh’s bowlers, while Andrew McBrine scored 52 as the top scorer for Ireland.

Hasan Murad took four wickets, Taijul Islam claimed three and Nahid Rana two, with Paul Stirling run out.

Bangladesh had set the tone by posting 587/8 declared in their first innings, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy scoring a match-high 171 runs.

Ireland, after being sent in to bat first, managed 286, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking three wickets and Taijul, Hasan Murad, and Hasan Mahmud taking two apiece.

The victory confirmed Bangladesh’s dominance in the opening Test of the series, putting them in a commanding position ahead of the second Test.