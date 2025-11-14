Omelettes will be tastier with a ‘beautiful shine’ if you add 1 ingredient before serving

Omelettes are a staple dish in the UK that can be paired with chips, salad or other sides to create a hearty supper. However, cooking an omelette perfectly can be difficult, especially if you’re not a confident cook. I previously asked multiple chefs the best method to cook an omelette, and they all recommended including one specific step.

But when it comes to making your omelette more flavourful, there’s one ingredient that three chefs suggest using above all others: butter. Butter is often used in cooking because it adds a rich flavour, moisture and a beautiful tenderness to cakes and baked goods.

Sean Dell, executive head chef at Horwood House in Buckinghamshire, suggested adding a knob of butter once the omelette is cooked to give the omelette a “beautiful shine”.

He said: “Once the omelette is cooked, take a knob of butter and rub it over the omelette to give a beautiful shine and finish with some finely chopped chives.”

Mr Dell also recommends using the freshest eggs possible, which are free-range and British Lion stamped, and a good-quality non-stick pan, ideally 8-10 inches. Ensuring your pan has a high lip will give the omelette a nice shape.

When it comes to making the omelette, the chef recommends taking your time and cooking it slowly.

He said: “It is important to do this on a very low heat, you want to cook the eggs slowly with no colour. Don’t rush this part; it’s the same process as making scrambled eggs.

“Use the pan to help shape the omelette… The shape of the pan will help create a lovely omelette.”

When it comes to fillings, you can add anything you like, but for Mr Dell, he likes a good ham and cheese omelette. But with Christmas just around he corner, he also recommends adding some delicious smoked salmon and finishing your omelette with some caviar.

Jennifer Segal, a classically trained chef and cookbook author, also adds butter to her omelette at the end for an “extra buttery flavour”, according to her website Once Upon A Chef with Jenn Segal.

She suggested doing this by running a fork with butter on it over the top of the omelette just before serving it.

Tom Brooke, the founder of Red Dog Restaurants, also suggests using “real butter” when making an omelette.

He said, “Use a good-quality non-stick pan and real butter; it makes all the difference.”

When making your omelette, he recommends starting on a medium-high heat and keeping the eggs moving before lowering the heat and letting them set. Then, you can add your fillings.

He added: “We go for a hearty, country-style omelette with sausage, ham, cheese, onions and peppers. Once it’s just set, fold it over and serve with home fries. Simple, but spot on.”