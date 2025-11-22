Bhutanese PM pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs in Savar

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has paid tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing a wreath at the National Memorial in Savar on the outskirts of the capital, shortly after his arrival in Dhaka.

After placing the wreath on Saturday morning, he stood in solemn silence for few minutes in memory of the martyrs of the great Liberation War in 197a1.

A contingent of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute while a melancholy tune was being played on the bugles.

Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk E Azam, Bir Protik, Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin, Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma and Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Nazrul Islam were present on the occasion.

Later, the Bhutanese premier signed the visitors’ book kept there and planted a Bakul sapling on the memorial premises.

Earlier, a red carpet was rolled out to accord warm reception to Tobgay on his arrival.