Huge Indian goods worth Tk 5.5cr seized in Habiganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-55) has seized smuggled Indian goods worth Tk 5.5 crore from Chunarughat Upazila in Habiganj district.

Confirming the incident through a press release, BGB-55 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Tanzilur Rahman said that they conducted drives in Satchhari and surrounding areas in the upazila and seized smuggled Indian goods. Smugglers managed to flee after sensing the operation was underway.

BGB seized smuggled Indian goods, including cumin (jira), sarees and cosmetics worth Tk 5 crore, from five trucks that were being used for smuggling, concealed under loads of sand and stones.

Lieutenant Colonel Rahman also said that nearly Tk 9 crore worth of smuggled Indian goods have been seized in various drives conducted during the current month.

Furthermore, 37 individuals have been arrested in recent anti-smuggling campaigns.

The seized goods will be submitted to the Customs Office, added the release.