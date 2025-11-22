Record number of int’l observers to monitor elections

A record number of international observers are expected to monitor the 13th national election, said Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd.) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah on Saturday.

While speaking at the inauguration of a workshop, he said, ”The 13th parliamentary election will be a historic election. It will mark the resumption of democracy.”

”Election Commission is fully prepared to conduct the upcoming 13th National Parliament election in a free, fair, and credible manner. The participation of international observers to witness this election will surpass all previous records.”

EC Sanaullah highlighted that misuse of social media and artificial intelligence will be a major challenge for ensuring a smooth election.