832 bhori gold ornaments found in Hasina’s Agrani Bank vaults

National Board of Revenue’s Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) has recovered 832.5 bhori of gold ornaments from two bank lockers registered under ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the head office of Agrani Bank.

As per court permission, a joint team from the CIC and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) opened the lockers on Tuesday in presence of a magistrate.

A senior CIC official said, “This is a matter for the court. It was opened subject to their permission.”

The vaults, numbered 751 and 753, were opened in line with Bangladesh Bank regulations, he added.

On the same day, another vault belonging to the former prime minister at Pubali Bank’s Motijheel branch was opened, but no assets were found there, officials said.