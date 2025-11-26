France expresses support for peaceful, credible polls in Bangladesh

France has expressed optimism about Bangladesh holding a peaceful and credible national election in February, while reaffirming its commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

The statement came from newly appointed French Ambassador to Bangladesh, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, during a courtesy call on Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

Ambassador Sere-Charlet emphasized that France and Bangladesh share common interests in democracy, development, and regional cooperation.

He highlighted Bangladesh’s critical juncture as it prepares for a historic general election and noted that the country could benefit from France’s experience in conducting elections under challenging circumstances, according to Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad.

He also pointed out that European nations have been engaged to counter disinformation campaigns and divisive tactics ahead of the polls, underscoring the importance of credible electoral processes.

The Ambassador stressed that the visit marks an opportunity to advance the France-Bangladesh partnership, particularly within France’s Indo-Pacific strategy, where approximately 1.5 million French citizens reside.

He highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in trade, development, and climate action.

Sere-Charlet praised Professor Yunus’s leadership in maintaining macroeconomic stability and reaffirmed France’s readiness to support Bangladesh’s smooth transition from Least Developed Country status. “France stands ready to assist Bangladesh in ensuring this transition proceeds as seamlessly as possible,” he said.

Chief Adviser Yunus welcomed France’s continued support, calling the country a trusted partner. He briefed the Ambassador on ongoing reforms and preparations for the upcoming elections, while reflecting on his longstanding ties with France and French organisations developed during his previous visits.

“This is a timely moment for France and Bangladesh to deepen our cooperation,” Ambassador Sere-Charlet added, highlighting the importance of inclusive development, human rights, and climate resilience as key areas of collaboration.