‘Law and order situation will improve after announcement of election schedule’

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that the law and order situation is not satisfactory. ”The situation will improve after the announcement of the election schedule.”

While replying to a question of the reporters on Wednesday if the election is possible amid the current law and order situation, he said, ”It will improve gradually. As the polling day approaches, you will see everything will fall in line. Everything will be fine.”

The CEC inspected the election training and preparedness of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Dhaka Battalion (5 BGB) training ground at BGB Headquarters in Peelkhana ahead this morning. After inspection he spoke to media.

Nasir Uddin said law enforcement agencies are being deployed on the field with maximum preparedness to ensure a free, peaceful and neutral election.

He highlighted the role of field-level BGB personnel in maintaining discipline and neutrality throughout the electoral process.

”Election duty does not come regularly — only once every four to five years — which is why the forces need special training.”

”BGB’s regular duties are in the border areas. We will provide election-related training to various law enforcement agencies,” he said, adding that police are training their members at 130 centres based on election requirements.

About risky polling stations, CEC Nasir said the EC has made a risk assessment. ”Forces will be deployed according to three zones — red, yellow, and green.”