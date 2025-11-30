Messi leads inter Miami to first-ever MLS cup final after 5–1 rout of New York city FC

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami booked a place in the MLS Cup final for the first time in the club’s history after a commanding 5–1 victory over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference playoffs on Saturday.

A Tadeo Allende hat-trick, along with goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia, secured Miami’s berth in Major League Soccer’s championship match, which they will host next Saturday in Fort Lauderdale. Their opponents will be the winner of the Western Conference final between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Miami head into the final full of momentum after another clinical attacking display, following their 4–0 dismantling of FC Cincinnati in the previous round. Allende, who scored twice in that match, once again starred as the focal point of Miami’s frontline.

The 26-year-old Argentine opened the scoring in the 14th minute, racing onto a perfectly weighted pass from Sergio Busquets before powering home past Raul Gustavo. He doubled Miami’s lead moments later, meeting a pinpoint Jordi Alba cross with a superb glancing header that left goalkeeper Matthew Freese helpless.

New York struck back in the 37th minute through Justin Haak’s header from a Maxi Moralez free-kick, shifting the momentum briefly as they pushed for an equalizer in the second half. Substitute Julian Fernandez came close in the 66th minute, but his curling effort was brilliantly saved by Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo — a turning point in the match.

Miami responded instantly with a flowing counterattack involving Rodrigo De Paul and Alba before Messi teed up Silvetti to fire in the third. Segovia added a fourth in the 83rd minute, and Allende sealed his hat-trick in the 89th, sparking jubilant celebrations as Miami marched into their maiden MLS Cup final.