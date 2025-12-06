BBQ Fiesta at Dhaka Regency

As the gentle winter breeze sets the perfect tone for outdoor indulgence, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort invites guests to experience an unforgettable evening at its iconic rooftop garden restaurant Grill on the Skyline with the launch of the “BBQ Fiesta” started on 15 November 2025.

From 5:00 PM to 10:30 PM every day, guests can relish an extensive array of signature BBQ platters, featuring an irresistible selection of tender meats, juicy kebabs, exotic seafood, and sizzling grilled specialties, each crafted to perfection by the hotel’s culinary experts.

To make weekends even more memorable, live musical performances will fill the skyline with rhythm and joy, turning every dinner into a celebration of flavour and festivity.

Soak in the city lights, savour the smoky aroma, and let your taste buds dance to the beat of the music the BBQ Fiesta promises to make every evening feel like a culinary carnival under the stars.