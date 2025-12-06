Xi, Macron hold warm talks in Chengdu, boost China-France ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron held friendly exchanges on Friday in Dujiangyan, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, highlighting the longstanding cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Upon arrival, Macron and his wife Brigitte were warmly welcomed by Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan. Xi recalled his visit to France’s Hautes-Pyrenees last year and expressed hope that Macron’s visit would deepen his understanding of China.

The leaders strolled along Yangong Path and later held discussions at Huaigu Pavilion while enjoying tea by the waterside. Xi praised the Dujiangyan irrigation system, emphasizing it as a symbol of the Chinese nation’s ingenuity, resilience, and harmonious approach to human-nature interaction. Macron hailed the over two-millennia-old system as a testament to China’s industriousness and wisdom.

Xi and Macron discussed global affairs, noting the cultural depth and shared aspirations of both nations. Xi stressed that national prosperity requires both material and cultural development, highlighting China’s continuous civilizational achievements in unity, innovation, and inclusiveness. He also noted that China and France, as representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, share a spirit of independence rooted in cultural heritage.

Macron emphasized France’s willingness to strengthen dialogue, coordination, and cooperation with China to address global conflicts, promote peace, and ensure stability amid an uncertain international landscape.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication to further the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership. During the visit, the countries issued joint statements on enhancing global governance, responding to climate and environmental challenges, promoting peaceful nuclear cooperation, advancing agricultural and food exchanges, and discussing situations in Ukraine and Palestine.

President Xi and Madam Peng later hosted Macron and his wife for lunch, reinforcing the warm and cooperative atmosphere of the visit.