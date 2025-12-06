Rashmika opens up about marriage for first time

There have been many rumours about the marriage of South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna for months.

A picture of her wearing a ring on her hand also increased the speculation; fans think that it is the engagement ring.

Although Rashmika and her boyfriend actor Vijay Deverakonda have been silent about the matter until now. But for the first time, Rashmika has opened her mouth about it.

In a recent interview, Rashmika was asked a direct question about engagement and marriage. She said, “I don’t want to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the marriage rumours. When the time comes, I’ll tell everyone.”