Child nutrition stagnates amid persistent wasting, low dietary diversity: Survey

Five-year-old Sumaiya should have been racing to school with children her age. Instead, she lies curled up in a small room in the Begunbari slum in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel, falling ill far more often than any child should.

Her stunted height and frail frame tell the story her family struggles to hide: years of undernutrition, and a daily battle to afford even the basics. Her family has not yet dared to consider school for her.

Her mother, domestic worker Rokeya Begum, told The Business Standard that nutrition is a luxury the family cannot imagine. Prices of essential foods have risen so much that “managing rice and lentils is already difficult”.

With rent to pay and three children to feed, she adds, “we struggle every day”. Most days, they live on rice and vegetables. Meat or fish is rare; milk or fruit almost never appears on their plates.

Like Sumaiya, many children across the country are facing worsening nutrition challenges, according to the Bangladesh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2025, released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recently.

Wasting among under-fives has climbed to 12.5%, up from 9.8%, indicating a steep rise in acute malnutrition. Underweight prevalence also remains high at 23%.

Even more concerning, only 35% of children aged 6-23 months are eating the minimum recommended variety of foods – an indicator closely linked to both growth and immunity.

BBS describes wasting – being too thin for height – as one of the most dangerous forms of child undernutrition, often caused by rapid weight loss or failure to gain weight. Children who are moderately or severely wasted face a significantly higher risk of death without timely treatment.

Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation.

However, one positive trend is the decline in stunting, now down to 24% nationally.

But nearly one in four Bangladeshi children under five remains underweight, a result of wasting, stunting, and persistent food insecurity, according to the BBS survey results.

BBS has urged the government to scale up prevention and treatment of wasting while continuing efforts to reduce stunting through stronger food systems, primary healthcare, and improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions.

Experts warn of long-term consequences

Dr Khaleda Islam, professor at the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, told TBS the MICS findings paint a mixed picture – some progress, some regression.

“Dietary diversity ensures access to different nutrients. Many children are not getting even five types of foods a day,” she said. “Without dietary diversity, we cannot improve nutrition.”

She warned that the rise in wasting will prevent children from achieving age-appropriate physical and cognitive development. “A child who suffers from wasting cannot catch up properly. Their mental growth and IQ development will be affected,” she noted.

For the first time, this year’s MICS included anaemia testing, revealing high rates among children aged 12-59 months and pregnant women, signalling widespread micronutrient deficiencies.

“We have long had iron deficiency anaemia. Micronutrient-related anaemia, including vitamin deficiencies, is very high,” Khaleda Islam said. “Maternal anaemia increases the risk of low-birth-weight babies, who are more prone to pneumonia, diarrhoea, and impaired growth.”

Dr Khaleda added that both global and domestic economic pressures have pushed many nutritious foods out of reach for low-income families. “People may eat enough to feel full, but they are not eating nutritious or diverse foods.”

She urged authorities to integrate BBS findings into public and private nutrition programmes, with a strong emphasis on improving food diversity.

Maternal health at the core

Professor Dr Ferdousi Begum, past president of Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh, stressed the need to correct anaemia before and during pregnancy.

“Maternal anaemia increases the risk of postpartum haemorrhage and low-birth-weight babies. Low-weight newborns face higher risks of early death,” she said.

She added that ensuring at least four antenatal check-ups can help detect and treat these issues early. “If regular ANC is ensured, many problems can be prevented before they escalate.”

Sylhet worst performer in child nutrition

The MICS 2025 data show Sylhet division has the poorest nutrition indicators.

Stunting among children under five stands at 32%, while wasting is at 14% – both higher than national averages.

However, Khulna records the lowest stunting rate at 21%, and Dhaka the lowest wasting rate at 11%.

Only 74% of children aged 6-23 months across the country receive the minimum recommended number of meals each day. Even fewer meet dietary diversity standards (35%) or minimum acceptable diet levels (30%).

Children from rural, low-income, and low-education households are far less likely to meet dietary standards.

However, even in urban, wealthier, and more educated families, fewer than half of children receive adequate dietary diversity – indicating a significant gap in nutritional awareness nationwide.