Election schedule to be announced Thursday

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the upcoming national parliamentary election on Thursday evening, Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier in the afternoon, at around 4PM, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasiruddin recorded his formal address regarding the schedule at his office in the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon.

The speech will be aired at 6 pm on Thursday, declaring the election schedule.

Following the recording, the CEC and other commissioners held a meeting in CEC’s office.

After the meeting, Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed briefed reporters and shared the details of the announcement process.