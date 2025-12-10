President expresses satisfaction over EC’s preparations for polls

President Mohammed Shahabuddin expressed satisfaction over the preparations undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the upcoming 13th parliamentary election and the national referendum, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said on Wednesday.

“The President expressed satisfaction after we informed him in detail,” Akhtar Ahmed said while talking to reporters after a meeting between Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, four election commissioners and the EC Secretary with the President at Bangabhaban.

The Secretary said they informed the President about extending the balloting hours by one hour-now set from 7:30am to 7:30pm. “When we said that we extended the balloting hour by one hour from 7:30am to 4:30pm, he termed the decision logical and expressed his satisfaction,” he said.

During the meeting, he said, they apprised the President of various preparatory activities, including the updating of electoral rolls and the registration of new political parties.

The President was also briefed on the Commission’s plan to use two types of ballot papers-one for the national election and another for the referendum-to be held simultaneously on the same day, said Akhtar Ahmed.