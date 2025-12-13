2 killed in Habiganj accidents

Two individuals were killed in separate accidents in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mamunur Rashid, 42, son of Haji Abdul Nur of Ranigaon village in the upazila, and Nihal Ahmed, 24, son of Anwar Shahadat of Dakkhin Narpati village from the same upazila.

According to locals, Mamunur Rashid died of electrocution at around 9 AM while repairing a water pump motor connected to a tube well in the yard of his house.

In a separate incident, Nihal was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at around 4:30 PM at Mirashi Taltola while travelling from Kalenga to Chunarughat.

Later, locals rescued him and rushed him to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.