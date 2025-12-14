Khaleda Zia’s condition unchanged, showing slow improvement

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia remains in stable but unchanged condition, with doctors reporting only slow and limited improvement, according to a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment in Dhaka.

The medical board said Khaleda Zia is showing signs of improvement, but not at a significant level. Minor progress has been observed in some areas, though her condition is not yet stable enough to consider treatment abroad.

Doctors are aiming to reduce health risks while continuing her care in Bangladesh.

Physicians told that she is under constant medical supervision, receiving medications through saline and injections, alongside regular dialysis. Treatment is being administered around the clock to closely monitor her condition and manage complications.

Another member of the medical board said Khaleda Zia is being accompanied at all times by her family members, including Dr Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman, as well as her caregiver Fatema and staff member Rupa Akhter. Her treatment is being led by cardiologist Professor Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since November 23. The 79-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from multiple chronic conditions, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney, liver, lung and heart diseases, as well as eye complications.

A medical board comprising around 30 local and foreign specialist doctors holds daily meetings to adjust her treatment plan as needed.

Following her hospital admission, medical tests revealed a rapid deterioration in her lung, heart and kidney functions, prompting doctors to transfer her from a cabin to the Critical Care Unit for advanced treatment and intensive monitoring.