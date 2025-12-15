Azad, Khosru made convener, member secretary of BNP UK chapter

BNP has formed a new partial convening committee for its UK chapter, as the president and general secretary of the previous committee are set to contest the upcoming national election.

The committee was announced in a press release on Monday, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The party said a full committee will be announced soon.

According to the media release, Abul Kalam Azad has been appointed convener of the new committee, while Khosruzzaman Khosru made member secretary.

The previous UK BNP committee was led by MA Malek as president and Koysor M Ahmed as general secretary.

Following the student-led mass uprising on August 5, both leaders returned to Bangladesh and became active in BNP politics.

MA Malek has received a BNP nomination from the Sylhet-3 constituency, while Koysor M Ahmed has been nominated from Sunamganj-3.