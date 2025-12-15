Nagad brings metro rail card recharge facility for commuters

Metro Rail users now will be able to recharge their cards from the comfort of their home using Nagad wallet.

The passengers can recharge their cards through the link available on the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) website. At present, two types of cards are used in the Metro Rail system – Rapid Pass and MRT Pass.

Commuters can recharge both types of cards through Nagad, said media release on Monday

To recharge, passengers need to first visit the Rapid Pass website (www.rapidpass.com.bd) or app. If not registered on the Rapid Pass platform, they must complete the process with the required information. After that, they need to register their card by providing the card details.

After registration, users must sign in. Once signed in, passengers can select their card and choose the desired recharge amount. In the payment method section, they will need to choose the mobile banking option and find the Nagad option. Then, they will enter their Nagad number and insert the OTP received via SMS.

Once the password is provided, the recharge will be completed. For future recharges, Nagad users can save their wallet number, so they do not need to enter it every time.

On completion of the online recharge, passengers must tap their card at the Add Value Machine (AVM) at respective stations to load the recharged balance. Once the recharge is successful, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. A minimum of BDT 100 and a maximum of BDT 5,000 can be recharged at a time.