Miraz to continue as brand ambassador of RAK Ceramics for 2026-27

Bangladesh national cricket team ODI captain Mehedi Hasan Miraz will continue as a brand ambassador for the 2026-2027 term following the renewal of his association with a leading ceramic and sanitaryware manufacturer.

The renewal was announced on Monday at a signing ceremony and press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Speaking at the event, Sadhan Kumar Dey, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Ceramics Bangladesh, said, “Mehedi Hasan Miraz reflects the core values of our brand resilience, integrity and sustained performance. Just as Miraz consistently performs at the highest level, RAK Ceramics continues to set benchmarks in quality and design. We are proud to extend this successful partnership.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mehedi Hasan Miraz said, “RAK Ceramics stands for quality, innovation and trust, values that align closely with my own journey. I am honored to continue representing a brand that inspires people to imagine better living spaces.”