Hadi being taken to Singapore by air ambulance

Sharif Osman Hadi, Inquilab Mancha spokesperson, is being taken to Singapore for advanced medical treatment via air ambulance.

An ambulance, carrying Hadi, left Evercare Hospital at 1:15PM on Monday.

Earlier, an ICU ambulance, equipped with all emergency facilities for a critical patient, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:22AM. Later, it went to the Evercare Hospital for transporting Osman Hadi, who was shot by assailants in the capital’s Puranapaltan area.

Arrangements for his treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department of Singapore General Hospital have also been made.The government will bear all medical expenses for Hadi’s treatment.

Over the past two days, the government contacted several hospitals in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia to arrange for Hadi’s advanced treatment.