Continued to expand support for Rohingyas: Ambassador Yao

Extending additional funding for the Rohingyas, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said the situation of vulnerable groups – the Rohingyas – has become increasingly difficult at a time when global humanitarian resources are shrinking and some countries are significantly reducing their commitments.

“China, as Bangladesh’s steadfast development partner and true friend, has continued to expand its support,” said Ambassador Yao.

He said China will work closely with UNHCR and the government of Bangladesh to ensure the effective implementation of this project so that the displaced people from Rakhine State in Bangladesh can benefit at the earliest possible.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Sunday, welcomed China’s USD 2.5 million contribution to provide liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to meet the cooking needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The contribution from the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund will enable UNHCR to supply cleaner cooking energy to approximately 458,000 refugees, or 94,000 households, until October 2026 – offering vital relief and protection in one of the world’s most densely populated refugee settings.

“This generous support from China comes at a crucial time, as resources shrink globally and many life-saving programmes risk being scaled back,” said Ivo Frejsen, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.

“We are deeply grateful for China’s solidarity. Their contribution does much more than provide cooking gas – it helps restore dignity, ensures safety, and reaffirms that refugees are not forgotten,” Frejsen said.

Eight years into the Rohingya refugee crisis, Bangladesh continues to host 1.3 million Rohingya refugees, who remain dependent on humanitarian assistance to meet their daily needs.

The Chinese funding will secure refugees’ continued access to LPG-reducing dependence on firewood, improving safety, health, and nutrition, and protecting the forests around the camps, said the UNHCR.

“Rohingya refugees regularly tell me how essential LPG is to their daily lives,” said Ivo Freijsen.

“Since its introduction in 2018, they no longer have to venture out to collect firewood-avoiding significant risks. Women and girls face fewer protection challenges, and children can spend more time in schools. The use of LPG is also key in halting environmental degradation, regreening camps, and surrounding areas.”

UNHCR continues to work closely with the government of Bangladesh and all partners committed to enhancing the well-being of Rohingya refugees.

Sustained international solidarity is essential for both refugees and hosting communities, said the UN Refugee Agency.

The LPG initiative shows the tangible impact of such support on families who fled conflict and persecution, and the generous assistance of countries, including China, remains vital to bolstering Bangladesh’s humanitarian response to the Rohingya refugee situation.