Complaint filed against Anis, Shaon, 2 others

A complaint has been filed with at Uttara West Police Station against journalist Anis Alamgir, actress Meher Afroz Shaon and two others.

But it has not yet been registered as a formal case.

The complaint was lodged around 2AM on Monday by Arian Ahmed, central organiser of the July Revolutionary Alliance, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The other two named in the complaint are Maria Kispotta and Imtu Ratish Imtiaz.

Uttara West Police Station OC Kazi Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed said to media that the complaint relates to a cyber issue.

”Steps would be taken after consultations with senior officials.”

The complaint states, though fall of Sheikh Hasina government through July movement in 2024, the supporters allegedly conspired to destabilise the country using various tactics. The accused are reportedly involved, directly or indirectly, in these activities.