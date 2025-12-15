Sreemangal BSCIC industrial estate lies idle despite Tk 50cr investment

Built at a cost of nearly Tk 50 crore to promote small and cottage industries in tea-rich Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Industrial Estate remains virtually abandoned years after completion, with factory plots existing only on paper while the site has turned into overgrown jungle.

BSCIC developed the industrial estate on 20 acres of land in the upazila with the aim of encouraging local entrepreneurship.

The project was launched in 2012, while construction of infrastructure; including an administrative building, staff quarters, pump house, gas substation, pond and paved internal roads, was completed in 2019.

However, more than six years after completion, the industrial estate is yet to become operational.

Of the 122 plots developed under the project, 56 have been allocated, but none of the allottees has started factory construction.

Due to a lack of security and monitoring, valuable equipment including the gas substation and electricity transformers were stolen, resulting in the suspension of both power and gas connections.

Local business leaders say the project was meant to support local entrepreneurs, but high plot prices and the absence of basic utilities have discouraged investment.

According to BSCIC officials, land at North Sur area of Sreemangal upazila was acquired in 2012, construction began in 2016 and was completed in 2019. As plots remained vacant for years, 56 plots were allocated in the 2023–24 fiscal year, mostly to entrepreneurs from outside the district. Despite this, no industrial units have been set up so far.

Plots were offered in three categories; Category A (60×100 feet), Category B (45×90 feet) and Category S (3,800–8,100 square feet), with the price fixed at Tk 799.51 per square foot for a 99-year lease.

A recent visit to the site found that, apart from the administrative building, most of the estate has been overtaken by dense vegetation. Cracks have appeared on paved roads, now filled with grass and shrubs.

The second entrance gate has remained closed for a long time and is covered with plants. Electricity poles stand without transformers, open machinery parts lie inside buildings and electricity meters are hidden under creepers.

The area has effectively become a habitat for snakes, wasps, bees and other wildlife, making it unsafe to walk through even during the day.

Sreemangal Business Association General Secretary Kamal Mia said plot prices at the estate are much higher than surrounding land and the lack of electricity and gas connections has further discouraged entrepreneurs.

Ranjit Das, owner of Rahul Gura Masala and a plot allottee, said he intends to start operations but is currently unable to do so due to financial constraints.

Another businessman, who requested anonymity, said he had set up a factory at Moulvibazar BSCIC Industrial Estate and initially considered Sreemangal, but decided against it due to high plot prices and weak security.

Night guard Biswajit Sarkar said the area has become heavily overgrown and it is impossible for one person to guard such a vast space alone.

He added that electricity has remained disconnected since the transformers were stolen, and he has faced repeated security risks from thieves and robbers.

Sreemangal BSCIC Industrial Estate Officer Md Munayem Wayesh told that none of the 56 allottees has started work since receiving plots in 2019. Following a meeting with the deputy commissioner in late October, it was decided that allottees must begin construction and clear outstanding dues by December 31, 2025.

He added that electricity supply remains disconnected due to the stolen transformers and BSCIC has informed the Rural Electrification Board for reconnection. The cost of restoring damaged parts of the gas substation is currently being assessed and necessary steps will be taken once reports from the relevant departments are received.

He also said processes are underway to take action against those who failed to begin work despite receiving plot allocations.