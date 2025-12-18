Man killed in Sunamganj clash over ‘theft’ allegation

A man was killed and two others injured in a violent clash between two groups following a dispute over a ‘theft’ allegation in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Islam Uddin, 55, son of late Abdus Shahid, a resident of Sakitpur village under Karimnagar union in the upazila.

The incident occurred around 4:30 PM in the village.

According to sources, an argument broke out around 3:00 PM between Saidur Rahman and Shahinur Rahman after one allegedly called the other a thief.

The dispute quickly escalated, creating tension between supporters of both sides in the village.

About an hour later, Shahinur Rahman’s uncle, Islam Uddin, was attacked by Saidur’s group while returning home, sustaining serious injuries. His elder brother, Azimul Haque, and a nephew were injured in the clash.

Later, Islam Uddin was taken to Dirai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead. Azimul Haque was later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Dirai Police Station officer-in-charge Enamul Haque Chowdhury confirmed the incident, saying police reached the scene immediately after receiving information and the situation is now under control. No arrests had been made as of filing this report.