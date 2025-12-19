Pre-Christmas festivities light up Moulvibazar tea garden

A colorful pre-Christmas celebration brought joy and excitement to Camparay tea garden at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday.

Organized by Madhya O Dakshin Bangladesh Child Development Project, the event saw the participation of more than 300 children, featuring cake cutting, cultural performances and lively entertainment.

The celebration began at 11 AM at the project premises.

The venue was adorned with a traditional Christmas tree, colorful balloons and streamers, creating a festive atmosphere as children filled the garden with laughter and energy.

The event officially started with a ceremonial cutting of the Christmas cake, followed by a cultural programme where the children performed traditional dances and Christmas songs, spreading cheer throughout the tea garden.

The programme, chaired by Sajju Marsiang, Chairman of Madhya O Dakshin Bangladesh Child Development Project and moderated by Acting Manager Roni Das, was attended by Rahel Rana, Manager of National Tea Company as the chief guest.

In his address, Rana emphasized the importance of nurturing children with love and values, comparing it to the care required for tea plants to produce high-quality leaves.

He highlighted that such celebrations play a crucial role in the mental development of children and fostering a sense of unity.

Rana also praised the project’s efforts in promoting education for children and urged parents to ensure proper care and learning opportunities, stressing that today’s children are the future of Bangladesh.

During the event, certificates of appreciation were presented to chief guest Rahel Rana and special guest Jacob Kisku, Chairman of Charitable Trust of Sylhet Presbyterian Synod.

Other notable attendees included Nurul Islam, Acting Chairman of Islampur Union Parishad; Md. Yusuf Khan, Assistant Manager of Camparay Tea Garden; Shankar Bonarjee, President of Garden Panchayat Committee; Sajay Kishore Yadav, UP member; Sanu Biswas, Deacon of Camparay Presbyterian Circle and members of the project’s LCC committee.

Following the programme, gifts were distributed to 336 children and 15 mothers associated with the project.

Guests praised Madhya O Dakshin Bangladesh Child Development Project for its long-standing efforts to improve education, health and social awareness among children in the region.

They noted that the pre-Christmas celebration at Camparay tea garden was not just a festival, but also a platform to nurture children’s talents and commitment to a brighter future.

The event was funded by Compassion International Bangladesh and organized in collaboration with Charitable Trust of Sylhet Presbyterian Synod.

The children’s performances, including dance, songs, poetry recitation and other cultural displays, added a vibrant touch to the celebration, which concluded with well-wishes for the community and early Christmas greetings.