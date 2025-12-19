Chhayanaut building set on fire, activities suspended

A group of unruly people set fire to the building of cultural organisation Chhayanaut in the capital’s Dhanmondi area early Friday as violence spread in the country over the death of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

“The incident took place around 2:15AM,” said Khaleda Yasmin, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters control room.

She said two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 3:50AM.

Witnesses said a group of assailants wearing helmets and face coverings entered the building, damaged valuables and set fire to those both inside and outside the premises.

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a prominent figure of the July Uprising, convenor of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective candidate for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, passed away on Thursday night while receiving treatment at Singapore General Hospital.