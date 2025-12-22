Govt pledges swift justice in Hadi murder case, says Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the government has attached utmost priority to bringing the perpetrators involved in the murder of Inqilab Moncho Spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi to justice.

“The current interim government, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, is giving utmost importance to the trial of those involved in the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, a frontline fighter of the July Uprising,” he said.

The Home Adviser made the remarks while briefing reporters after the 18th meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Law and Order and on security preparations for the Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) polls.

Responding to a question whether the main suspect, Faisal Karim Masud, is currently in the country or abroad, Jahangir said, “He may stay within the country or outside.”

He said there is no scope for Faisal to go abroad through legal means, adding that he does not know whether Faisal has already left the country.

“If we knew Faisal’s exact location, he would have been arrested by this time,” he said, reiterating the government’s vow to ensure justice in the murder of Shaheed Osman Hadi. “No one involved in this murder will be given any kind of exemption,” he added.

So far, 10 people involved in the murder have been arrested by the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), he said.

Those arrested include Shaheda Parveen Samia, wife of the alleged mastermind Faisal Karim Masud, along with his mother and father, brother-in-law Wahid Ahmed Shipu, and motorcycle owner Abdul Hannan.

In addition, law enforcement agencies have recovered the motorcycle used in the murder, two foreign pistols, two magazines, 41 rounds of ammunition and one toy pistol, he said.

Jahangir said the mastermind of the incident, Faisal Karim Masud, has been identified and will be brought to justice soon.

However, he noted that in the interest of uncovering the motive behind the murder and maintaining confidentiality, it is not possible to disclose every detail at this stage.

“We assure you that considerable progress has been made in this regard, and the law enforcement agencies are making every effort to find him (the main culprit),” he said.

Based on intelligence information, the BGB has arrested five associates of broker gang leader Philip—including his wife and father-in-law—on suspicion of involvement in the incident and handed them over to the police through proper legal procedures.

On Sunday, the police, RAB and BGB jointly briefed the media in detail about the case at a press conference held at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

About the incident of shooting an NCP leader at Khulna, the Home Adviser said he had already talked with Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner and instructed him to take prompt measures to capture the criminals involved in the attack.