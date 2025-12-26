Tarique Rahman to build a truly democratic state: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that Tarique Rahman will build a truly democratic state, highlighting the historic nature of his return to Bangladesh.

Fakhrul made the remarks while paying tribute at the grave of former President Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

He described Tarique Rahman’s reception on Thursday as unprecedented, saying that no political leader in Bangladesh’s history has been accorded such an honour.

“After 2006, our young and promising leader — whom people across Bangladesh and global media recognize as the country’s future Prime Minister — returned yesterday,” Fakhrul said.

“He returned with a royal welcome. The entire nation has celebrated his homecoming. Today, the people have got back their beloved leader. On December 26, 2025, he visited the mausoleum of the Independence Proclaimer Ziaur Rahman and laid a floral wreath to pay respects.”

Fakhrul noted that such a grand and spontaneous reception by the public is rare in Bangladesh’s political history.

“It has inspired new hope among the people and brought positive change. A fresh breeze is beginning to blow in the political sky of Bangladesh,” he added.

The BNP leader also remarked that Tarique Rahman’s return has eased election-related uncertainties and dispelled much of the political confusion in the country.

From early morning, the entire mausoleum area was crowded with leaders, activists, and supporters, demonstrating the scale of public enthusiasm.

The return of Tarique Rahman marks a significant moment in Bangladesh’s political landscape, with BNP leaders emphasizing that it represents both a new beginning for the party and a renewed aspiration for democracy in the country.