Inqilab Moncho blocks Shahbagh, demands justice for Shaheed Hadi murder

Inqilab Moncho on Friday blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka, demanding justice for the killing of its spokesperson and Dhaka-8 constituency’s prospective parliamentary candidate, Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi.

Following Jummah prayers, leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho, along with general students and members of the public, brought out a protest march from the Dhaka University Central Mosque and marched to Shahbagh, where they staged a sit-in, halting vehicular movement in the area.

During the blockade, protesters chanted various slogans, including “Naraye Takbir, Allahu Akbar”, “Delhi na Dhaka, Dhaka, Dhaka”, “Ek Hadi lokantore, lokkho Hadi loray kore”, and “League dhor, jail e vor”, among others.

Addressing the demonstrators, Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber declared that the Shahbagh blockade would continue until justice is ensured in the Hadi murder case. He also warned that protesters were prepared to spend the night at Shahbagh if necessary.

Shahid Sharif Osman Hadi was shot on December 12 while returning home by rickshaw after finishing election campaign activities. He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital the same day. On December 15, he was flown to Singapore for advanced treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Hadi succumbed to his injuries on December 18 at around 9:30 PM while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital.

The protest caused significant traffic disruption in the Shahbagh area, as law enforcement agencies maintained a presence at the scene.