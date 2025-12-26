Tarique visits National Martyrs’ Memorial, pays homage to martyrs

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman visited the National Martyrs’ Memorial on Friday night and paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War, marking his homecoming after nearly 17 years of exile in London.

He reached the National Martyrs’ Memorial around 10:00 pm, accompanied by senior party leaders, amid the presence of a huge number of party supporters.

Several senior and local party leaders welcomed him at the main gate.

He later entered the memorial complex with senior leaders and paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

He stood silently at the altar for some time along with senior leaders as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

After paying homage at the altar of the National Martyrs’ Memorial, Tarique addressed everyone present, including members of the law-enforcement agencies.

He said he was delayed in reaching the site due to the massive flow of people on the roads.

“You waited for such a long time. I sincerely express my gratitude to all of you,” Tarique said.

He also signed the visitors’ book after visiting the National Martyrs’ Memorial around 10:37 pm.

Later, he left the memorial area in the red-and-green decorated bus under tight security and reached his Gulshan Avenue residence at around 11:52pm.”

Ahead of his arrival, a large number of leaders and activists of BNP, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and other affiliated organisations gathered in Savar and surrounding areas from noon.

They waited peacefully along highways and key points for more than 10 hours to catch a glimpse of their leader.

After Jum’a prayers, party activists took positions at various bus stops and important points along the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, including Gabtoli, Amin Bazar, Baliarpur, Hemayetpur, Savar Bazar, Radio Colony, Bish Mile and the Jahangirnagar University area.

Thousands of Chhatra Dal activists stood in disciplined rows near the memorial, holding national flags.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported for around eight hours at several entry points to the capital, including Dhamrai, Kaliakair, Mirzapur and Tongi.

BNP later expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

Many local residents from Savar and nearby areas also gathered with their families to see him.

Earlier in the day, a BNP delegation paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing a wreath at the memorial on behalf of Tarique Rahman, as he could not reach the site before sunset.

“A BNP delegation paid homage on behalf of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman at 5:06 pm at the National Martyrs’ Memorial, as he could not reach the site before sunset to do so in line with the rules and protocol for paying tributes,” said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The delegation included BNP Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Roy and Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council members Amanullah Aman and Lutfuzzaman Babar, Dhaka District BNP President Khondokar Abu Ashfaq, general members Advocate Nipon Roy Chowdhury, and party leaders Dr Dewana Mohammad Salauddin, Tamizuddin, Yasin Ferdous Murad, Ayub Khan, Major General (retd) Fazle Elahi Akbar, and Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, a day after returning home following nearly 17 years abroad, Tarique Rahman visited the grave of his father and BNP founder, late President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

He placed a wreath there along with senior BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and members of the party’s Standing Committee.

A munajat was offered seeking the salvation of Zia’s departed soul, the early recovery of Khaleda Zia, and the welfare of the country and its people.

Tarique Rahman later stood silently in prayer, offered fateha, and was seen wiping away tears with a handkerchief.

Earlier, he left his Gulshan Avenue residence around 2:54 pm in a bus decorated in red and green under tight security and reached the grave of his father and BNP founder, late President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 4:45 pm.

Heavy crowds along the route delayed his journey, which took one hour and 51 minutes.

After paying tribute at Ziaur Rahman’s grave, Tarique set out for the National Martyrs’ Memorial and reached there after around five hours.

Tarique returned to Bangladesh on Thursday morning after nearly 17 years abroad. The aircraft carrying him, his wife Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter Zaima Rahman entered Bangladesh’s airspace earlier in the day.

His return has drawn widespread attention and strong emotions among BNP leaders, activists and supporters across the country.

Tarique was given a rousing reception by hundreds of thousands of jubilant supporters, marking his homecoming as a historic and triumphant event.