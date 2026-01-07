Chattogram reclaim top spot with 14-run win over Sylhet

Chattogram Royals returned to the top of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) points table after securing a 14-run victory over Sylhet Titans at Sylhet International Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, the Royals posted a commanding 198 for 5 in their 20 overs; the highest team total of the tournament so far. In reply, Sylhet were bowled out for 184 in 19.4 overs despite a late fightback.

Chattogram built their innings on a strong top-order performance, with Adam Rossington and Mahmudul Hasan providing early momentum. After racing to 60 runs in the powerplay, the pair added 60 runs from 38 balls for the second wicket, laying a solid platform.

Rossington, continuing his fine form after three consecutive half-centuries, scored 49 off 38 balls.

Mahmudul was more aggressive, smashing 44 from just 21 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes.

Following Mahmudul’s dismissal, Rossington kept the scoring rate up alongside Hasan Nawaz before Asif Ali joined the middle order to sustain the pressure.

The finishing touches were applied by Mahedi Hasan, who blasted an unbeaten 33 off just 13 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six.

For Sylhet, Ruyel Mia was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 41.

In response, Sylhet Titans never quite found their rhythm. They lost Parvez Hossain early but managed 50 runs in the powerplay.

However, regular wickets stalled their chase as several batters failed to convert starts into substantial contributions.

Afif Hossain top-scored with 46 off 33 balls, but lacked support from the middle order as the required run rate continued to climb. The innings eventually collapsed in the final overs.

Pakistani pacer Aamer Jamal led the Royals’ bowling attack with four wickets for 34 runs, while Shoriful Islam chipped in with two for 39 to seal the victory.