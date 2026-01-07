Reza Kibria served show-cause notice for ‘violating polls code’

The Election Inquiry and Judicial Committee has served a show-cause notice on BNP-nominated candidate of Habiganj-1 constituency, Reza Kibria, for allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct.

The notice was issued today by committee chairman and Civil Judge Md Saidur Rahman following complaints that Reza engaged in campaigning before the official allocation of electoral symbols.

According to the complaints, Reza, along with his supporters, distributed leaflets at Imambari Bazar in Nabiganj upazila on December 2 and at Panjarai Bazar the following day. The complaints were filed separately by local residents Jitu Mia Sentu and Mosfiquzzaman Chowdhury Noman with the assistant returning officer.

The committee has asked Reza to appear in person and submit a written explanation by January 14 at its temporary office in Habiganj Chief Judicial Magistrate Court building.

The notice also mentioned that four photographs and relevant documents have been submitted as evidence in support of the allegations.

When contacted, Reza Kibria’s personal secretary Azad Ali Sumon told The Daily Star that Reza has forwarded the notice to his lawyer, who is reviewing the matter. Reza declined to comment further at this time.

Assistant Returning Officer and Nabiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin said the complaints relate to campaigning prior to the allocation of symbols. The matter has been forwarded to the Election Inquiry and Judicial Committee for verification.

The Habiganj-1 constituency comprises Nabiganj and Bahubal upazilas of the district.

Apart from Reza Kibria, the other contenders in the constituency are Md Shahjahan Ali of Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Sirajul Islam of Khilafat Majlis, Kazi Tofail Ahmed of Bangladesh Awami Samajik Dal (BAS), Mohammad Badrur Reza of Islamic Front, and independent candidate Sheikh Sujat Mia.