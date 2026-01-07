Govt approves direct procurement of EPI vaccines for FY26

The government on Tuesday approved in principle a proposal to procure vaccines under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) for the current fiscal year (FY26) through the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs this year, held at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at the Secretariat, with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed presiding.

The procurement will be implemented under the project titled *Loan 4078 (COL)/4079-BAN: Responsive COVID-19 Vaccines for Recovery Project* of the Asia Pacific Vaccines Access Facility (APVAX).

The Health Services Division placed the proposal before the committee, which, after discussion, recommended it for approval in principle.