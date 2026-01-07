July uprising victims’ DNA identification a major step toward justice: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said on Tuesday that the collection and analysis of DNA samples from unclaimed bodies buried during the July mass uprising have marked a crucial breakthrough in the quest for justice for families of the missing.

Bangladesh Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has collected DNA samples from 114 unidentified bodies buried at Rayerbazar in Dhaka during the uprising.

A detailed report on the operation was formally submitted to the Chief Adviser at state guest house Jamuna on Wednesday.

The DNA collection programme was carried out between December 7 and December 27 under the supervision of Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, with support from Ministries of Home Affairs and Health.

According to CID officials, nine families searching for missing relatives have so far provided DNA samples, leading to the identification of eight martyrs. All of the identified victims were confirmed to have been killed by gunshot wounds. The victims include men aged between 23 and 58.

To ensure transparency, neutrality and compliance with international standards, CID engaged internationally recognised forensic expert Dr Maurice Tidball-Binz, who provided technical guidance and training.

Speaking after receiving the report, Prof Yunus described the killings and secret burials as an act of extreme brutality.

“The killing of citizens by their own state and burying them as unidentified bodies is unimaginable in any civilised society,” he said.

He said the initiative reflects the state’s moral obligation to uncover the truth, restore the identities of the martyrs and provide justice to grieving families.

“This process proves that truth cannot be buried forever. The names and sacrifices of the victims will be restored to our national history,” he added.

Calling the initiative more than a forensic exercise, the Chief Adviser said it represents a humanitarian effort to bring closure to families and a decisive step toward justice.

CID chief Additional IGP Md Shibgat Ullah said the operation has significantly strengthened the police’s forensic capacity, noting that on-site DNA testing laboratories were set up for the first time.

He also shared an emotional account of a mother whose son’s body was eventually identified from a grave she regularly visited at Rayerbazar.

CID has urged families whose relatives went missing during the July–August uprising to contact its hotline at 01320019999 to assist in the ongoing identification process.

Others present at the meeting included Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk-e-Azam, Professor Dr Kazi Golam Mokhlesur Rahman of Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Department of Forensic Medicine, CID DIG Md Jamsher Ali, CID DIG Mia Masud Karim, CID SSP Mohammad Monirul Islam, CID Deputy Chief DNA Analyst Ahmad Ferdous and UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights representative Md Zahid Hossain.