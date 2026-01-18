Akter duo power Bangladesh past USA in World Cup qualifier

Sharmin Akter Supta’s explosive half-century and Nahida Akter’s devastating four-wicket haul powered Bangladesh women to a commanding 21-run win over USA in the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier on Sunday.

The victory at the Mulpani Cricket Ground handed Bangladesh a confident start to their qualifying campaign and earned them two crucial points.

Batting first after losing the toss, Bangladesh made a solid start through openers Dilara Akter and debutant Juairiya Ferdous.

Both openers chipped in with 17 runs each before falling in quick succession.

Supta then seized control of the innings with a blistering knock, hammering 63 off just 39 balls.

She found able support from Sobhana Mostary, who anchored the innings with a composed 32 off 29 deliveries.

Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 160 for 5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, USA began confidently against the new ball, unsettling the Bangladesh bowlers early.

The breakthrough came in the seventh over when Rabeya Khan removed Disha Dhingra for 23.

Ritu Moni then turned the screws with a disciplined spell, claiming three wickets for 24 runs.

Nahida Akter delivered the decisive blows, ripping through the middle order with four wickets, including the captain Aditiba Chudasama.

Rabeya added two more wickets as Bangladesh restricted USA to 137 for 9.

Supta was named Player of the Match as the Tigresses underlined their authority with a clinical all-round display.