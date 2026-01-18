Interns end strike at Sylhet Osmani hospital as authorities accept 8-point demand

Interns at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital withdrew their work stoppage this afternoon after nearly 38 hours, following assurances from hospital authorities to meet their eight-point demand.

They are set to resume duties from tomorrow morning.

The decision came after a meeting with the hospital authorities earlier today, where officials agreed to implement the demands, including the deployment of Ansar members in hospital wards.

The interns said they would return to work at 8:00am tomorrow after confirming that security arrangements were in place.

The work stoppage began on Friday night after a clash broke out between interns and relatives of a patient inside the hospital. In protest and demanding workplace security, the intern doctors immediately went on work abstention.

Yesterday, a meeting with the administration failed to reach a consensus, prompting the interns to continue the work stoppage and formally place their eight-point demands before the authorities. The strike caused significant disruption and suffering for patients during this period.

Intern Mohammad Sadiq said, “We started the work stoppage demanding security in our workplace. As the authorities have assured us that our demands will be fulfilled, we are withdrawing the strike.”

The hospital’s Director Brigadier General Umar Rashed Munir said, “The interns have withdrawn their work stoppage after their demands were accepted. Ensuring their security is our top priority. A decision has already been taken to deploy Ansar members round the clock in sensitive areas of the hospital.”