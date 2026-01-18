Demand to reinstate Biman’s Manchester–Sylhet route debated in British parliament

A demand to reconsider Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ decision to suspend regular flights on the Manchester–Sylhet route has been raised in the British parliament, as concerns grow over higher travel costs and disrupted links between the UK and Bangladesh.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, British MP Paul Waugh called for a review of Biman’s decision to keep flights from Manchester via Sylhet to Dhaka suspended, reports bdnews24.com.Maps

He said the British-Bangladeshi community in his Rochdale constituency, across the north-west, Scotland and the Midlands depends heavily on direct Manchester–Sylhet flight services.

Waugh told parliament that Biman’s decision to suspend the route had cut off a vital link for families and businesses trading and travelling between the two countries, with many now forced to route their journeys through London at much higher cost.

“Will the leader of the House join me and every other MP across the north in urging the airline to think again, listen to our constituents and restore that flight as soon as possible?” he asked.

Replying, Leader of the House Alan Campbell said: “I thank my honourable friend for making such a powerful case for the restoration of that flight link. These links are vital for family travel, when there are bereavements, and for business.

“I am sure that the airline has today heard from my honourable friend about the strength of feeling about this subject in the Bangladeshi community in Rochdale and across the region. I certainly hope that it is listening to what he has said.”

Biman Bangladesh Airlines had initially planned to suspend the Manchester–Sylhet flights from February, but later delayed the decision until March.

In response, the platform “Save Manchester to Sylhet Route”, which represents the UK-based Bangladeshi diaspora, has launched an online petition to reverse the decision.

The campaign, which has already garnered support from 25 MPs, is expecting additional backing in the near future.