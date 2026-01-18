Water supply issues affect more than 4,000 homes

About 4,500 homes in Kent are experiencing water supply issues.

South East Water (SEW) said the disruption affecting several villages around Maidstone was caused by an electrical fault at a treatment works.

Incident manager Matthew Dean said: “We’re sorry to customers currently impacted by the water supply interruptions across our network in Kent.”

“We have resolved this issue, and are refilling the pipes slowly and carefully. We expect supplies to return later today.”

Meanwhile, about 320 properties in the Bidborough area of Tunbridge Wells have been experiencing water supply issues since Wednesday.

“The Bidborough area is currently with intermittent supplies and low pressure. We expect supplies here to return to normal on Monday morning,” Dean added.

SEW says a walk-in bottled water collection point is available at Bidborough Village Hall, Bidborough Ride, Bidborough, TN3 0XD.

The latest disruption comes after 30,000 people in Sussex and Kent were affected by water problems earlier this week.

Water regulator Ofwat is launching an investigation over repeated water supply failures in the two counties.

SEW said bottled water stations for the most recent disruption are open from 09:00 GMT on Sunday:

* Mote Park Leisure Centre, Mote Park, Maidstone, ME15 7RN

* Headcorn Aerodrome, Shenley Rd, Ashford TN27 9HX

* Harrietsham Village Hall, Church Road, Harrietsham, Maidstone ME17 1AP, which is a walk-in collection point