Tower Hamlets showcases the best of the world in one borough

A COOKBOOK with delicious recipes from around the world, a film which captured waves of migration, and photography exhibition of community portraits and storytelling were just some of highlights at an event celebrating community cohesion in Tower Hamlets.

Hosted by the council, The Best of the World in One Borough event on January 22, brought together community groups who had received government funding to deliver a range of creative projects last year.

Society Links based in Whitechapel worked with residents to create a stunning cookbook featuring recipes from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Grenada, Sudan and Iraq. The cookbook demonstrates the diversity of culture in the borough and how food can bring people together.

Joyce Archbold from Society Links said:

“Working on the cookbook was an adventure and challenge which provided evidence of how vibrant and diverse Tower Hamlets really is.

“All the recipes in the book have been passed down from generation to generation and captured all in one place. Each recipe has a special story behind it and it’s something that the participants really wanted to share.”

Mile End Community Project produced two projects: an animated film about the story of migration in the borough and a portrait photography exhibition featuring residents and their personal connections to the borough.

Nurull Islam from Mile End Community Project said: “Rooted in the borough for over 30 years, our work explores identity, migration, and belonging.

“We Are Tower Hamlets celebrates what it means to live in a place where difference is not only respected but valued. It is a borough where communities are built through mutual understanding, shared experiences, and a deep-rooted commitment to inclusion and togetherness.”

“This is a living, breathing example of community cohesion in action. A celebration of the many voices, cultures, and contributions that make Tower Hamlets a place to live, to belong, and to thrive together.”

The council has co-produced its ambitious strategic vision for the next 10 years – Our Tower Hamlets – Vision to 2035, which aims to break the cycle of inequality and poverty and ensure all residents can fulfil their potential.

The Best of the World in One Borough is one of a series of events planned to demonstrate the strategic vision’s aim and how we celebrate the borough’s diversity, recognise residents’ contributions and create opportunities for connection.

Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“As someone who grew up in Tower Hamlets and raised my family here, this place is very special to me.

“It has given me the chance to progress and prosper, and I want every one of our residents to have the same opportunity to lead a good life here.

“This vision reflects the love people have for our borough and highlights the areas we need to focus on to make it even better.”

Cllr Bodrul Choudhury, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Social Inclusion added:

“In Tower Hamlets, we want to build a borough where everyone belongs, feels connected, and everyone takes pride in their community.

“Our diversity is our strength. For generations, people in Tower Hamlets have stood together and supported one another.”