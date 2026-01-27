Youth injured in clash with BGB in Sylhet dies

A 20-year-old youth who was shot during a clash with members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet has died.

Md Atiq Ahmed succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital around 5:30pm on Monday, said Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Mollah, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Model Police Station.

The deceased Atiq was the son of late Noor Nabi of Gaurishankar village in Jaintapur upazila.

According to police, on January 22 between 8:30pm and 10:00pm, BGB members on patrol in the Gaurishankar Tiprakhola area under Jaintapur Police Station clashed with a group of local smugglers.

At one stage, the smugglers allegedly hurled bricks and stones at the BGB members, leaving one BGB personnel seriously injured in the head.

Following the incident, BGB members opened fire, during which Atiq Ahmed was shot and injured.

He was later taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Police said further legal action would be taken in connection with the incident.