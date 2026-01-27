No compromise on any attempt to undermine integrity of voting: EC

Election Commissioner Brig. Gen. Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah (Retd.) on Tuesday said there will be no compromise under any circumstances if the integrity of voting is undermined.

“If anyone casts a vote without following the proper procedure, that vote will be declared invalid. General ballots and postal ballots will be counted simultaneously. However, counting postal ballots will take more time,” he said.

Sanaullah made these remarks on Tuesday morning while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting with the law enforcement cell and vigilance and observation teams at Deputy Commissioner’s office ahead of the 13th national election and the referendum.

“This time there is a strong eagerness among everyone to vote. It is our responsibility to meet their expectations in a beautiful, festive atmosphere so that everyone can cast their vote peacefully,” he said.

The election commissioner said sometimes it is seen that a malicious group tries to prevent voters of the opposing side from coming to polling centres.

“There is no problem if everyone brings along their own voters. However, the administration must ensure that no one is able to obstruct anyone else in the election,” he said.

He said postal ballots will be divided into two categories: those from abroad and those from within the country.

Postal ballots from abroad will be delivered directly to the Returning Officer by the postal department, while postal ballots from within the country will come through the local post offices, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shafiqul Islam chaired the meeting while Upazila Nirbahi Officers, election officials, and representatives from the Army, Police, BGB, Navy, Coast Guard, Ansar, and heads of various departments were present.

Speakers at the meeting discussed issues relating to election law and order, the voting environment, and the referendum, among others.