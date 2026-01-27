Dhaka asks Male to recruit more Bangladeshi professionals

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has urged the Maldives authorities to increase the recruitment of qualified professionals, including doctors, engineers, nurses and teachers, from Bangladesh.

He made the call at a meeting with Maldives Minister for Higher Education, Labour and Skill Development Dr Ali Haider Ahmed on the sidelines of the Global Labour Market Conference in Riyadh of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed the recruitment of professional workers in the Maldives labour market, according to a message received here on Tuesday.

Dr Asif Nazrul called for regularising all irregular and undocumented Bangladeshi workers currently living in the Maldives.

He appreciated the educational loan facility provided to Maldivian students for studying abroad and invited more Maldivian students to Bangladesh for higher education in medicine, engineering, agriculture and other specialised subjects.

He also called for initiatives to be taken to attract Bangladeshi tourists to visit the Maldives.

Dr Ali Haider expressed interest in recruiting more skilled workers and professionals from Bangladesh.

He proposed that renowned universities of Bangladesh organise an education fair in Maldives.

Among others, Dr Abdullah Nazir, State Minister for Higher Education, Labour and Skill Development of Maldives, and Md Saiful Haque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, were present at the meeting.