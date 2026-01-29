Bangladesh election credibility at risk without inclusion, says British MP Bob Blackman

A senior British MP has warned that the credibility of Bangladesh’s future elections is at risk unless all political parties are allowed to participate freely in the democratic process. Robert John Blackman CBE MP, Conservative Member of Parliament for Harrow East, made the remarks while addressing a high-level seminar titled “Bangladesh at the Crossroads” at the House of Lords.

The event, held in a committee room in the Houses of Parliament, was hosted by Lord Rami Ranger and jointly organised by Politika News, the Centre for Global Policy and Governance and the Northampton British Bangladeshi Business Chamber.

The seminar was formally welcomed by Councillor Naz Islam of Northampton Town Council and chaired by Lord Rami Ranger. A cross-party discussion and interactive Q&A session followed, moderated by Tanvir Ahmed, Editor-in-Chief of Politika News. The keynote address was delivered by Barrister Sonjoy Kumar Roy, Co-Founder of the Centre for Global Policy and Governance.

In his speech, Mr Blackman reflected on the long-standing relationship between the UK and Bangladesh, recalling British support during Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971 under Prime Minister Edward Heath. He also noted that Bangladesh’s founding leader made one of his first international visits to the UK, highlighting the historic ties between the two countries. However, Mr Blackman expressed serious concern about recent political developments in Bangladesh. He said that while international attention had focused on protests and the deaths of students during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, events following the change in government had raised fresh questions about democratic stability and the rule of law. He pointed to what he described as political exclusion, legal proceedings conducted in absentia and reported pressure on opposition figures.

“The credibility of any election depends on participation, inclusivity and public confidence,” Mr Blackman said, adding that opinion polls suggested a significant proportion of the Bangladeshi population continued to support political parties that were currently unable to take part freely in the electoral process. “If political parties are prevented from standing in elections, democracy itself is placed under question,” he said, warning that boycotts, bans and exclusions ultimately weaken representative governance.

Mr Blackman also raised concerns about reports of a proposed referendum that could alter Bangladesh’s constitutional direction. He said any attempt to influence voters through intimidation or coercion would be incompatible with democratic norms and could have long-term consequences for the country’s political stability. On human rights, he drew attention to reported attacks against religious and minority communities, including Hindus, Christians and minority Muslim groups. He cited cases of killings, arson and the destruction of homes and places of worship, stressing that these were documented incidents involving real victims. “These are not social media fabrications,” he said.

Mr Blackman urged members of the Bangladeshi diaspora in the UK to engage more actively with their local MPs and called for stronger scrutiny and a more proactive role from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to raising the issue in Parliament before leaving early due to parliamentary duties.