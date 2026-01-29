13 NCP leaders resign in Habiganj, allege ‘rehabilitation of fascism’

Thirteen leaders of Habiganj district unit of the National Citizen Party (NCP), including its senior joint member secretary Palash Mahmud, have resigned from the party, alleging rehabilitation of fascist forces, deprivation of July movement activists, and organisational failure.

The resignations were announced at an emergency press conference held around midnight at a temporary office of a section of the party in Babystand area of Habiganj town.

At the press conference, the leaders alleged that during the formation of party committees in various districts, including Habiganj, fascist elements and their allies were rehabilitated, while activists of the July movement were systematically excluded. They claimed that although the NCP was formed with the aim of practising centrist politics, the central leadership moved away from that position and joined two political alliances within two months of the party’s formation.

They also alleged corruption among party leaders at different levels, including advisers, and expressed dissatisfaction over the nomination of candidates. According to them, many July movement activists have shown little interest in campaigning for the nominated candidates.

The resigning leaders further alleged that grassroots activists associated with the July movement were deliberately excluded from party committees to create a loyal group, and that the district committee had failed to carry out organisational activities effectively.

Besides Palash Mahmud, those who resigned are District NCP Joint Convener Md Nurul Haque Tipu, Advocate Md Abdul Wahid Monir, Joint Member Secretary Sirajul Haque Sajib, Sheikh Rubel Ahmed, Salma Hasan, Sanjay Das, and members Md Harun Mia, Md Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Advocate Md Jasim Uddin, AHM Shafiul Alam Khan, Md Zahid Mia, and Sofail Ahmed.

Palash said resignation letters from all 13 leaders had already been sent to the central committee through the district committee.

Asked about joining another political party, he said the decision to resign was taken out of frustration, adding that at present no party in Bangladesh appears to be practising genuine centrist politics.

However, he said he would consider rejoining the NCP if it corrects its mistakes, or joining a new moderate political party that accommodates both the forces of 1971 and 2024. Otherwise, he said, he would remain an ordinary citizen.