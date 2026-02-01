Nigar guides Bangladesh to finish unbeaten in WC Qualifier

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana’s calm half-century guided her side to a seven-wicket victory over the Netherlands in their final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal on Saturday.

Already assured of a spot in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, Bangladesh completed a flawless campaign by chasing down 102 with 20 balls to spare at the Upper Mulpani Ground in Kathmandu.

After winning the toss, the Netherlands struggled early, reduced to 23 for five inside the powerplay. Nahida Akter spearheaded the attack with figures of 3 for 10, including a maiden over, supported effectively by Rabeya Khan and Marufa Akter.

The Dutch innings was steadied by a 78-run sixth-wicket partnership between Robine Rijke and Sania Khurana. Rijke scored 39 before being dismissed in the final over, while Khurana remained unbeaten on 43 as the Netherlands finished at 102 for six.

Bangladesh’s chase began on a shaky note with openers Dilara Akter and Juairiya Ferdous dismissed for just six runs combined. Nigar Sultana anchored the innings with a 42-run partnership for the third wicket with Sharmin Akter.

After Sharmin’s dismissal for 13, Nigar added an unbroken 57-run stand with Sobhana Mostary, taking Bangladesh across the finish line.

Nigar scored 50 not out off 44 balls, hitting seven fours, marking her 10th half-century in women’s T20 internationals. Sobhana contributed 33 not out from 23 balls, including five fours and a six.

Bangladesh ended the qualifiers with a perfect record of seven wins from seven matches, while the Netherlands finished with five victories. Ireland and Scotland have also secured qualification, with all four teams advancing to the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

Nahida Akter was named player of the match for her outstanding bowling performance.