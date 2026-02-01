Fuel prices reduced by Tk 2 per litre for Feb

The government has announced a reduction of Tk 2 per litre in the prices of major petroleum products for February 2026, offering some relief to consumers amid ongoing cost pressures.

Under the revised pricing, diesel will now retail at Tk 100 per litre, down from Tk 102. The price of octane has been reduced to Tk 120 from Tk 122, while petrol will sell at Tk 116 instead of Tk 118. Kerosene prices have also been lowered to Tk 112 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Tk 114.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday that the new rates will come into effect from February 1.

Officials said the adjustment aims to keep fuel prices at a more affordable level and reflect changes in global market conditions, while supporting households and businesses across the country.