What happens to your blood pressure when you eat bananas

Medically reviewed by Kierra Brown, RD

Bananas contain potassium, an essential mineral which can lower blood pressure.

Potassium does this by relaxing blood vessel walls and helping the body dispose of sodium.

Getting enough potassium is linked to a number of health benefits, but people with kidney health issues may need to limit their intake.

Bananas are a potassium-rich fruit, and increasing your potassium intake may help support healthy blood pressure. However, the benefits may depend on each individual’s health.

Bananas Are a Good Source of Potassium

Bananas are loaded with potassium. One medium banana contains about 422-451 milligrams of potassium, which is about 9% of your daily recommended intake (4,700 milligrams for adults).

Potassium has a number of crucial functions in the body. This mineral:

Helps muscles contract

Supports nerve function

Keeps your heartbeat regular

Moves nutrients into cells

Has a beneficial effect on blood pressure

Potassium May Support Healthy Blood Pressure

In addition to smoking, physical inactivity, and other factors, a diet too high in sodium (an element in table salt) can cause high blood pressure. When someone has high blood pressure (hypertension), their body needs to exert greater force to move blood through the arteries, sometimes leading to complications such as heart disease, stroke, or kidney disease.

Potassium can help the body dispose of sodium through urine and also relaxes blood vessel walls. Together, this may help lower blood pressure.

Numerous studies have shown that consuming more potassium is linked to a reduction in blood pressure for some people.

The research on hypertension and bananas specifically is a bit more limited. However, in 2024, researchers found that eating more apples and bananas lowered mortality risk for people with high blood pressure. Plus, a study done in rats concluded that bananas may limit the effects of hypertension and diabetes.

Be Cautious If You Have Kidney Concerns

If you have chronic kidney disease or other concerns about your kidney health, eating a lot of potassium-rich foods like bananas may be risky. For people with reduced kidney function, potassium can build up in their blood, which can be dangerous for heart health.

Even if your kidneys are healthy, you can still have elevated potassium levels if you’re using potassium supplements or salt substitutes.

Talk to your doctor about how much potassium you should be getting from food, beverages, or supplements.

Other Ways Potassium and Bananas Can Affect Your Health

Increasing your potassium intake—whether it’s with bananas, or with other potassium-rich foods or supplements—may boost your health in ways beyond just blood pressure control. Some additional benefits include:

Reduced stroke risk: Studies show that increased potassium intake is associated with a lower risk of stroke and other health concerns related to cardiovascular disease.

Lower risk of kidney stones: Higher potassium intake has been associated with a lower risk of developing kidney stones.

Improved bone density: Eating more potassium can help boost bone mineral density. This helps your bones stay strong, lowering the risk of osteoporosis and boosting longevity.

Decreased type 2 diabetes risk: Potassium is involved in the creation of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar. Studies have shown that people who consume more potassium have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, though more research is needed.

Reduced inflammation: While not usually considered an anti-inflammatory food, bananas may help reduce inflammation, according to some research. Chronic inflammation is a risk factor for other health conditions, including diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease.