Foreign Adviser hopes voter turnout to exceed 55%

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Sunday expressed optimism that voter turnout in the upcoming parliamentary election would exceed 55 percent, citing political consensus and historical voting patterns.

“I believe turnout in this election will be more than 55 percent,” he said, noting that voter participation in the 1991 national election stood at 55 percent.

The adviser made the remarks while speaking at the closing session of a training programme organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at a city hotel.

He also expressed hope that the February 12 election would be held in a fair and peaceful manner.

Responding to a question, Touhid Hossain said there had earlier been some confusion among voters regarding the “Yes” vote but major political parties had now expressed their support.

“People usually vote following their party’s position. Since the major parties are now in favour of the ‘Yes’ vote, I think it will pass quite easily,” he added.

On a separate issue, the adviser said he was not concerned about Pakistan’s decision regarding participation in the World Cup cricket tournament, describing it as an internal matter.

“Pakistan never said they would not play; they said they would consider it. Our decision not to play in India is our own, and whether Pakistan plays or not is entirely up to them,” he said.

Replying to another question, Touhid Hossain said foreign diplomats speak in Bangladesh because a large segment of society expects them to do so.

“We cannot always place the blame on them,” he added.

At the event, UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh Stefan Liller also delivered remarks. The programme was chaired by DCAB President A K M Moinuddin, while DCAB General Secretary Abu Hena Imrul Kayes also spoke.