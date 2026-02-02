Siddiq given second Bangladesh jail sentence as Labour criticises process

The four-year sentence comes on top of a two-year sentence for corruption charges handed to Siddiq towards the end of last year.
In December 2025, she was found guilty of influencing her aunt to use “her special power” to secure a plot of land in the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.
The Hampstead and Highgate MP described the process as “flawed and farcical from the beginning to the end”.
“I’m absolutely baffled by the whole thing – I’ve still had no contact whatsoever from the Bangladeshi authorities despite them spreading malicious allegations about me for a year-and-a-half now.”
Siddiq was forced to step down as a UK Treasury minister in January 2025 following questions about links to her aunt, including her use of properties in London linked to her aunt’s allies.
The prime minister’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, said he had “not identified evidence of improprieties” but it was “regrettable” that Siddiq had not been more alert to the “potential reputational risks” of the connection.
In her resignation letter, Siddiq said she had “acted with full transparency” but would be stepping down to avoid becoming “a distraction” for the government.
The court cases against Hasina and members of her family were launched following her removal as Bangladesh’s leader.
Hasina had led the country for 15 years but fled to India in August 2024 in the face of mass uprisings.
Last year, she was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity over a crackdown on the student protests.
Hasina called the trial “biased and politically motivated”.